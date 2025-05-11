Triple H provides update on Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest after injury scare at Backlash

WWE Backlash 2025 was a night to remember for many WWE fans. The same cannot be said for Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, who picked up where they left off at WrestleMania 41.

The two men lost much more than just a match. Triple H has now provided an update on both stars' conditions after the Backlash Premium Live Event. Jacob Fatu successfully defended his WWE United States Championship in a fatal four-way match, featuring Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

McIntyre and Priest took the fight outside the ring and through the crowd, which didn't end well for either of them. The Archer of Infamy nailed The Scotsman with a South of Heaven Chokeslam off a road case, causing them to crash through the tables. Unfortunately, McIntyre's head bounced off the concrete area. PWInsider learned that the SmackDown star was being "evaluated" by the medical staff.

The incident involving both men left fans with concerns for their well-being. While McIntyre was thought to have been seriously injured, many thought Priest was also not doing very well.

During the Backlash post-show press conference, Triple H revealed that Drew McIntyre was a little "banged up," but would be fine. As for Damian Priest, he is said to have lost a tooth. The WWE Chief Content Officer had some positive news.

"Luckily, everybody is healthy. I think, [Damian] Priest got a tooth that he's hoping will stay inside of his head for a couple days here and get solid again, but other than that, Drew McIntyre [is] a little banged up but totally fine," Triple H said. (From 34:30 to 34:48)

McIntyre and Priest were unable to return to the ring. As a result, LA Knight was left all alone to deal with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and a debuting Jeff Cobb.

If you carry quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

