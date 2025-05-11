Watch: Concerning Drew McIntyre footage emerges after WWE Backlash 2025; condition looks bad

Drew McIntyre was involved in a brutal spot at Backlash 2025, where he was taken out with a Chokeslam from a considerable height by Damian Priest. Now, WWE has shared footage of The Scottish Warrior after his Fatal Four-Way match, where he looks disheveled and is being helped by officials to the back.

Drew McIntyre was among the three challengers, including Priest and LA Knight, for Jacob Fatu's United States Title at Backlash 2025. The contest was full of memorable spots that had fans on the edge of their seats. However, one moment that stood out was when bitter rivals Priest and McIntyre took the fight to the outside.

The two were trading blows on an elevated platform, where Damian Priest chokeslammed Drew McIntyre through a table on the outside. This led to a collective gasp from the St. Louis crowd as McIntyre looked hurt after the spot.

Officials quickly came out to check on him, too. Soon after the match, WWE released a clip of a beaten-down McIntyre walking to the back with the help of others. He couldn't walk straight and looked in pain. Check it out below.

Jacob Fatu eventually won the Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash 2025 to retain his United States Title thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb.

