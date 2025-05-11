Former AEW wrestler makes a u-turn on retirement and officially confirms he has joined WWE

WWE Backlash 2025 is in the rearview mirror, but fans are still reeling from the blockbuster arrival of one of the hottest free agents. Jeff Cobb recently broke his silence after debuting in St. Louis tonight.

Ad

Cobb was heavily linked to a move to the Stamford-based promotion after parting ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The rumors proved true when the 42-year-old wrestler showed up alongside Solo Sikoa during Jacob Fatu's Fatal Four-Way United States Title defense.

In the final moments, Jeff Cobb ambushed LA Knight outside the ring, allowing The Samoan Werewolf to hit The Megastar with a hip attack and moonsault to retain his title. Despite emerging victorious, Fatu appeared visibly upset and brushed off Cobb and Solo Sikoa as he made his way back.

Ad

Trending

A little while ago, The Hawaiian Hulk took to his official X/Twitter handle to express his gratitude to fans and announced that he reversed his retirement decision to join WWE.

"Thank you guys! I’m happy to say I beat retirement and I made it from muscle beach to STL in the nick of time, yeah!!!"

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unaware, Jeff Cobb had a failed WWE tryout in 2014. He went on to make a name for himself in promotions like NJPW, ROH, and AEW, among others, before Triple H came knocking on his door.

Now that he has joined Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline, big things could be on the horizon for Jeff Cobb.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More