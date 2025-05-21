Former WWE Champion picks a winner between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one in a Steel Cage match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Ahead of the show, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) explained why he thinks Priest will emerge with the victory.

On April 20, McIntyre defeated the former Judgment Day member in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. Following the event, both men targeted Jacob Fatu's United States Championship before turning their attention back to one another.

JBL initially thought McIntyre would win at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the former WWE Champion told host Conrad Thompson that Priest would benefit more from a victory.

"Give me Damian Priest," JBL said. "I think they'll balance it out. The old booking is you kinda figure out a way to keep both guys [strong] because they love both guys. I know they're trying to keep both guys strong. I don't know that because I don't have any inside knowledge on this, but I've been in the business for a long time. You got two guys you wanna keep even. It just seems like they're gonna do something to keep it even." [2:07:12 – 2:07:35]

Priest previously defeated McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship after successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL. He also retained the title against The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle 2024.

JBL predicts the outcome of John Cena's next WWE match

Four bouts have been announced so far for Saturday Night's Main Event, including John Cena vs. R-Truth. The show will also feature Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn.

While many WWE fans were surprised by Cena's next opponent, JBL believes the 17-time World Champion's match with R-Truth could be the best on the show:

"I love Truth. This is gonna be a lot of fun. I have a feeling this is gonna be a great match. Cena likes Truth, as everybody does. This may steal the show, it may be so entertaining." [2:10:51 – 2:11:01]

In the same episode, JBL admitted he should not have refused to receive a unique move from Cena when they feuded in the mid-2000s.

