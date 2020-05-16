SmackDown viewership increases post Money in the Bank

SmackDown

WWE's Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.043 million viewers on average according to Showbuzz Daily. They report that the first hour had 2.03 million viewers while it grew to 2.05 million in the 2nd hour of the show.

SmackDown kicked out with The Miz and John Morrison interviewing Otis last night. They then challenged him to a tag-team match with a partner of his choice as Tucker was not in the building. WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman stepped up and helped the Money in the Bank winning defeat the former tag-champions in the main event.

Does @otiswwe know the power he has in his hands? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jR2DM7cDj7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 16, 2020

The Blue brand's show also had the Intercontinental Championship tournament kicking off. Elias managed to beat King Corbin in the first round just while Daniel Bryan overcame fierce competition from Drew Gulak.

Where did SmackDown dominate?

As per Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown drew an average of 0.55 rating in the key demographic, the 18-49 category. This is also an increase from last week's rating where it was at 0.5 ratings and an average viewership of 2.02 million.

What next on SmackDown?

Next week's SmackDown is set to have the bit match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. The ratings are very likely to improve thanks to the dream match while it also features a champion vs champion match with Charlotte taking on Bayley.