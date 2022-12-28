WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey promotes her new business venture

Ronda Rousey's 2022 has been filled with ups and downs as she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions and lost more than once in a year. Recently, it was revealed that Rousey and her husband run a business around their Wagyu Beef farm.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made her return to the world of professional wrestling when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble and won the match. However, she turned her back on the fans and formed a dangerous alliance with Shayna Baszler to rule the SmackDown Women's division.

Apart from wrestling and streaming on her YouTube channel, the Baddest Woman on the Planet started her own business with Travis Browne. The two currently run a Wagyu Beef farm called Browsey Acres. Here's a quote from one of her promotions on social media:

"Struggling to find last minute gifts? Give the gift of regeneratively raised wagyu and poultry with the @browseyacres gift card! Our Wagyu and Poultry are humanely pasture raised and help sequester carbon mimicking natural processes via rotational grazing. Vote with your dollar, support agriculture that helps heal the land, and spread the joy of the Baddest beef and poultry on the planet!"

It will be interesting to see if the Baddest Woman on the Planet is able to successfully walk out of 2022 as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez on the final SmackDown of the year

Last week, Raquel Rodriguez accomplished a major feat when she defeated several superstars to become the new #1 contender for Rousey's title. Earlier this year, the two faced each other in a singles competition on two occasions, but the Baddest Woman on the Planet won.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for a while now. The rivalry escalated when the MMA duo injured Shotzi after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will defeat the Baddest Woman on the Planet and win her first SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

