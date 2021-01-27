WWE Network streaming rights not sold to NBC's Peacock, clarification about the deal revealed (Exclusive)

One of the biggest stories to come out of the world of wrestling has been WWE Network's move to the Peacock streaming service. Several reports about WWE's deal with NBCUniversal have already been doing the rounds, but we now have more information.

SK Wrestling has learned about several backstage details of the deal and the reactions to the latest development.

It has been stated that the WWE talent has been 'walking around in a cloud' as no one expected the news of the Network moving to Peacock to come out this soon.

Company insiders were aware of the talks happening, but there was still genuine surprise about the announcement's timing. The discussions of the WWE Network finding a new home have been on since last year. However, many didn't expect it to happen at this given time.

Sources within the WWE have told SK Wrestling that WWE has not sold its streaming rights to NBC. WWE is merely leasing its content to NBC.

WWE stands to gain a lot from the agreement as NBC Peacock has 26 million subscribers, while WWE has 1.1 to 1.5 million. Considering all the variables, the deal is a significant boost for both WWE and NBC.

Backstage reaction to WWE Network-Peacock deal

When it comes to the backstage reaction, talent and production have been told that nothing will change behind the scenes. It is expected that no one will lose their jobs. However, there are people in WWE who are unsure about that claim and believe that there could be a few cuts.

Advertisement

Additionally, NBC is also reportedly going to deploy a hands-on approach that could also affect WWE creative.

WWE Network will officially be available on Peacock starting March 18th, 2021. The viewers in the United States can access Network's content by subscribing to Peacock's Premium plan for $4.99. The ad-free premium version would cost $9.99.

The WWE Fastlane and WrestleMania PPVs will be streamed on Peacock, and it would mark a new beginning for WWE's network programming in the United States.

The WWE-NBC deal is still a developing story, and more details should be revealed soon. Stay tuned.