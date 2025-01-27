WWE is doing something that "Vince McMahon never would have allowed," says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has changed significantly over the last few years, especially since Triple H took over the creative from Vince McMahon. This is more apparent after recent events, veteran journalist Bill Apter pointed out.

TNA and WWE entered a partnership a few weeks ago, marking a major change in the Stamford-based company's approach to other wrestling promotions. The partnership will allow for talents to cross over to the other promotion's shows at times, boosting the visibility of stars in both companies. The decision has caused significant discourse in the pro wrestling community, with Bill Apter also sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"I think this is great because what WWE is doing (is) something now under the Netflix Triple H era, that Vince McMahon never would have allowed. He would've not allowed to mention the other companies. Now you hear Michael Cole and the other broadcasters mentioning New Japan, mentioning TNA. They will mention everybody but AEW in there."

He further added:

"But I think this is very good because all the TV time that WWE has now on the various networks, USA, on Netflix, all the other places, they need more talent. And they wanna go with a group that's not trying to compete or put them out of business." [1:00 onwards]

A TNA star may not be welcome in WWE, thinks Bill Apter

While crossover talent from TNA such as Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace have been received warmly by WWE fans, the same may not be the case for Tessa Blanchard.

Speaking on a previous episode of SmackTalk, Apter explained that past allegations against Tessa may lead to her receiving boos if she appears in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future. He stated:

"The internet community is buzzing about how, you know, she is racist... I know her very well personally, and I don't know what happened in the dressing rooms and everything that night. But to be labeled a 'racist' when people don't know firsthand what went on, I don't know. But people do follow that, and there are a lot of 'smart fans' on the internet that go to these shows, especially the big events like the PLEs." [2:00 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Tessa will appear in the Stamford-based company again in the future.

