WWE splits popular couple following SmackDown announcement

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown has become one of the most talked about in a very long time. The ending of the show is now the most disliked video in the company's history, but it seems that there was a lot more of the episode that fans may not have digested.

Earlier in the show, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton revealed that they were now members of the WWE SmackDown brand, which meant that Naomi was now reunited with her husband, Jimmy Uso, but Stratton was split from her partner Ludwig Kaiser.

In recent years, it has become a trend for WWE to allow couples to be drafted to the same brand and at present, every other couple, including Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Samantha Irvin and Ricochet, and even Sarah Logan and Erik have all remained on the same brand.

The only exception appears to be Andrade and Charlotte since he was signed to WWE RAW upon his return, while Flair is still a member of WWE SmackDown but since she reportedly is out of action for several more months, this could be rectified when she returns.

WWE likes to allow couples to work on the same main roster brand

Stratton and Kaiser have been split for much of their relationship since she has been appearing on WWE NXT. The touring schedule for NXT is different to the main roster which is why the company usually allows couples to stay on the same brand so that they can travel together.

Stratton made several appearances on Monday Night RAW whilst feuding with Becky Lynch last year, but has most recently been spotted backstage at WWE SmackDown, so her move to the brand was common knowledge.

Its unclear why the decision was made to split the couple across brands, but WWE is going through major changes at the moment and that could mean that some of the old trends and rules are no longer being upheld.

