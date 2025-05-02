WWE spoils John Cena's return to TV ahead of SmackDown

WWE SmackDown opened last week with Randy Orton dropping John Cena with the RKO after their 23rd televised singles match was announced for Backlash. The blue brand is set to hit the air in just over an hour, and while fans are speculating on what's next for the two legends, it appears the company has spoiled the surprise for them about the Undisputed Champion's next appearance.

Big Match John and The Apex Predator had a heated in-ring showdown last week on SmackDown. Cena and Orton have a unique past as they have wrestled each other more than any other opponents, and have teamed up with each other more than anyone else. The former OVW colleagues will continue their rivalry in Orton's hometown on May 10, with the Undisputed Championship on the line.

Cena's Farewell Tour kicked off in January, and World Wrestling Entertainment has released custom merchandise for each city the heel Superstar has appeared in. While not officially announced for next Friday's SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio, it appears this is where Cena will seek payback for last week's RKO, as WWE Shop just released Cena's latest Farewell Tour merchandise: The Dayton Collection.

"John Cena's NEW Farewell Tour Dayton Collection is live at #WWEShop! Including a Dayton Championship Spinner Replica Title!" wrote the company.

Cena's new collection includes a custom Dayton spinner replica belt for $749.99, a $34.99 t-shirt, a $34.99 cap, $19.99 socks, and a $29.99 towel/sweatband set. Cena is not scheduled for tonight's loaded SmackDown episode in Des Moines, but Orton is set to address him in an in-ring promo.

