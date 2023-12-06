WWE stable gives themselves a new nickname following RAW

A WWE Superstar gave a popular faction a new nickname following the latest edition of RAW. The name in question is Indi Hartwell.

On the most recent episode of WWE's Monday night show, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa took on Imperium in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, needing two pinfalls to emerge victorious. Imperium secured the first pin as Ludwig Kaiser rolled Ciampa up with a handful of tights.

Gargano returned the favor by rolling up Giovanni Vinci to level the score at 1-1. What followed next was some breathtaking tag-team wrestling. The two teams went toe to toe, as all four superstars showcased their talent. In the end, however, both members of DIY combined to hit Kaiser with a Meet in the Middle to win the match.

WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell took to her Instagram to share a short video with DIY and Candice LeRae celebrating the win and mocking Imperium. All four superstars can be seen mimicking Ludwig Kaiser with Gunther's entrance music added to the video. The former NXT Star referred to all four of them as SHE-I-Y.

"SHE-I-Y 🫡," Indi Hartwell wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

For those unaware, Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell were part of a faction named The Way in NXT.

Johnny Gargano opens up on segments with recent WWE release

Former NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell recently revealed that she was released from her contract with the Stamford-based company. Her husband, Vic Joseph, is still on the commentary team for the white and gold brand.

DIY member Johnny Gargano recently took to X to share a video posted by a user featuring him, Austin Theory, and Mitchell. The NXT Triple Crown Champion referred to her as the unofficial member of The Way Family.

He also revealed that his sole intention during such segments was to get the interviewer and his wife, Candice LeRae, to break character in front of the camera.

"My sole intention in 99.9% of these digital exclusives was trying to get @mckenzienmitch or @CandiceLeRae to break on camera. She'll always be an unofficial member of The Way family❤️," Johnny Gargano wrote.

