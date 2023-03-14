WWE stable has a hilarious reaction to being omitted from WrestleMania 39 poster

A popular WWE stable has made a hilarious video showing their reaction to being left off WrestleMania 39's promotional posters.

Damage CTRL arrived at WWE SummerSlam 2022 and became a dominant force on RAW. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY had a long reign as women's tag team champions, but Becky Lynch and Lita captured the titles with the help of Trish Stratus a few weeks ago on the red brand.

The Canadian star also confronted Damage CTRL last week on RAW, and a massive bout for WrestleMania was made official. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai (Damage CTRL) will face Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag team match at the biggest show of the year.

Despite being booked for one of the event's marquee matches, Damage CTRL is nowhere to be found on the promotional posters for this year's WrestleMania.

Bayley recently posted a hilarious video of all the superstars featured besides Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY then pretended to be a part of the poster at the end of the video.

Sonya Deville reacts to Damage CTRL being left off of the WWE WrestleMania 39 poster

Former Authority figure and current WWE star Sonya Deville reacted to Damage CTRL's hilarious video.

Sonya was in action at a WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden last night. She was originally supposed to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a singles match, but plans were changed.

Liv Morgan was added to the match to make it a Triple Threat, but Flair emerged victorious to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Deville was featured on the WrestleMania poster last night at Madison Square Garden and reacted to Damage CTRL's video with several laughing emojis.

Damage CTRL may not be heavily promoted as of late, but the heel trio has the opportunity to steal the show in their six-woman tag team match.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can guide her squad to a massive victory at the premium live event in 19 days.

Are you excited about Damage CTRL versus Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

