WWE stable maintains its innocence in SmackDown attack

The fallout from WWE WrestleMania XL continued on tonight's SmackDown. One Superstar is still seeking revenge for a pre-WrestleMania attack, but one top faction is claiming its innocence.

Dragon Lee was attacked on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania by a mystery assailant who has not been revealed yet. This forced the rising star to miss his official WrestleMania debut as he was to team with Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Andrade replaced Dragon, and the babyfaces defeated the heels thanks to an assist by NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Earlier, it was revealed that Dragon Lee would be on tonight's SmackDown. While WWE has not announced a timeframe for his return or any other injury details, he made it known this week that he is out to find out who caused him to miss WrestleMania.

As seen below, Kayla Braxton interviewed Legado Del Fantasma as the faction arrived at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for tonight's show. Escobar dismissed Kayla's inquiries about the backstage attack.

"You still asking that? Kayla, come on. Let me be very clear, crystal clear about it. I, we, didn't touch Dragon Lee. We were very happy that it happened to him, but we didn't touch him. Now if you'll excuse us, we have far more important things to worry about," Santos Escobar said.

While it was assumed that Legado Del Fantasma had Dragon Lee attacked, WWE has hinted that Carlito could be the mystery man for a potential heel turn.

Fans have also speculated on Andrade being behind the attack so that he could have a spot on the WrestleMania card.

