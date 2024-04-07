Who are Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce? Meet the two men who interrupted a major WrestleMania 40 match

The stars were out on Night One of WrestleMania 40, and two were Philadelphia Eagles's Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. The NFL duo hopped the guardrail to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade prevail against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson's interference garnered a loud pop from the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The stadium is home to the Eagles and the pair donned Eagles-themed luchador masks before getting in the ring and into the thick of things with Dominik.

Kelce, 36, is a retired former American football player who spent his entire career with The Iggles. He won the Super Bowl in 2018 and was named in the NFL All-Pro six times.

Johnson, 33, still plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and operates as an offensive tackle. He was teammates with Kelce when they won the Super Bowl LII.

The NFL stars helped Rey and Andrade get revenge against Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dom. Their interference allowed The Master of the 619 to hit that famous finisher on long-time foe Escobar for the win.

Triple H reacts to Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce's appearance at WrestleMania 40

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque opened WrestleMania 40 with a short but motivational promo about WWE entering a new era. The Game will oversee The Show of Shows for the first time without input from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE's Chief Content Officer couldn't resist grabbing a photo opportunity with Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce after their appearance. He posed with the NFL stars backstage and posted a snap on his X/Twitter account:

"When [WrestleMania] XL takes over Philly, you're bound to see some [Eagles], Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce."

They weren't the only Philly residents to make an appearance at 'Mania. Rapper Meek Mill introduced the show with a voiceover for a promo package to get fans buzzing with anticipation.

American singer-songwriter Coco Jones was given the honor of signing the American national anthem. Her rendition earned chants of 'USA, USA, USA' from the fans packed in Lincoln Financial Field.

However, the biggest stars who will shine brightest at WrestleMania 40 are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. They collide in a tag team main event on Night One which will have implications on Night Two's main event.

Rhodes challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If The American Nightmare and Rollins lose to Rocky and The Tribal Chief, the title match becomes Bloodline Rules.

