First WrestleMania without Vince McMahon: How is the backstage morale in WWE? 

WWE is gearing up for the first WrestleMania without former Chairman Vince McMahon's leadership. The 78-year-old resigned from WWE's parent company TKO Group amid an ongoing lawsuit involving an ex-employee.

Vince McMahon's final few years at the Stamford-based company were tumultuous. The roster was frustrated with last-minute script changes, constant releases, and the under-fire McMohan's questionable bookings.

Since Vince's resignation, Triple H has stepped into the role of WWE's Chief Content Officer. It will be fair to suggest that The Game's time in charge has been a massive success thus far, with the company breaking several records for ratings and attendance.

In a recent report by Fightful Select, people working in WWE are excited for the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon. Higher-ups within the company have stated that there's no incentive to further any creative preferences or agenda the former Chairman might have had.

One talent even said that there's 'an aura of excitement' heading into The Show of Shows this year. There appears to be a sense of relief that McMahon is no longer connected with the company, as he's too busy dealing with his lawsuit.

What was Vince McMahon's influence at WrestleMania 39?

Vince McMahon continued to force his way back into the WWE last year despite ongoing allegations against the former Chairman. He appeared on one episode of SmackDown and arrogantly stated the company's slogan, "Then, Now and Forever". It was a strange appearance, but one that suggested he wasn't prepared to say goodbye to the company.

Vince McMahon made several changes to creative despite not directly working with the creative team fronted by son-in-law Triple H at the time. He sometimes called in to air his grievances with elements of shows or people involved.

McMohan also reappeared during WrestleMania 39 weekend. It's claimed that he made at least one outright change to the finish of one match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The RAW after last year's Show of Shows was rated one of the worst in recent years and can be accredited to McMahon. He showed up and made a host of sweeping changes that resulted in backlash from fans.

The belief was that the initially booked RAW was slated to be much better before McMahon came in and made changes. Fans will remember Brock Lesnar turning heel on Rhodes with no explanation for his attack on The American Nightmare ever given. It was a forgettable episode and some employees are excited about this year's WrestleMania XL without Vincent Kennedy McMohan.

