Welcome to the special edition of the best and worst of the RAW after WrestleMania 39. This officially concludes WrestleMania week, and in what was supposed to be the most important RAW of the year, a whole lot of nothing happened.

The show itself had a lot going on, but the issue was the meaning behind it. We had a total of one return - and even that was highly predictable, albeit one of the better parts of the show.

Some of the highlights we won't mention are Bad Bunny being attacked and hospitalized by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest after he attacked Dominik Mysterio. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair had an interesting confrontation with Rhea Ripley, and Bobby Lashley began a storyline with Bronson Reed.

Triple H's opening segment also meant very little, which can, unfortunately, sum up what was a rather disappointing episode. Either way, we still want to focus more on the ups than the downs, and this is what the best and worst of the post-WrestleMania episode brought:

#3. Best: Matt Riddle's return to RAW

Matt Riddle made a predictable return to WWE TV. He hadn't appeared at all in 2023 as he was in rehab, and although he was done a while back, WWE likely decided that it was better to bring him with a fresh start post-WrestleMania.

It was one of the better segments of the show as The Miz kept mentioning the word "surprise" when recalling his trainwreck matches at WrestleMania 39. Next week, Matt Riddle will face The Miz, and in a stat that might shock you, he hasn't won a televised match since late November 2022. His last win was in December in a live event, but next week's match against The Miz will most likely mark his first television win in over four months.

#2. Worst: Seth Rollins' random and meaningless appearance

We fail to understand what the point of Seth Rollins' appearance on RAW this week was. The four-time world champion was understandably elated after his win over Logan Paul and said the party was out in the arena where the fans were.

He came, the fans had a sing-along, and that was it. It felt like a completely pointless appearance, especially in an episode where intriguing post-WrestleMania feuds begin.

#2. Best: The Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Street Profits match

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are now the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, and as a result, Roman Reigns sent The Usos away from RAW. The Street Profits, who won the showcase match at WrestleMania, stepped up to face the new champions and lost after a valiant effort.

It was an excellent way to kickstart the tag team title reign, and we are interested to see how WWE handles this.

#1. Worst: No meaning behind the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on RAW to earn a tag team title shot against champions Becky Lynch and Lita. There was no mention made of Bayley, which was a bit odd.

However, Morgan and Rodriguez's win makes no sense unless Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler suffered an injury. The showcase match at WrestleMania 39 was completely pointless otherwise.

#1. Best: The major swerve with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

#WWE On #RAWAfterMania , Brock Lesnar was supposed to team up with Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. However, Lesnar turned on Rhodes and attacked him before the match could start.

Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and demanded a rematch that he was denied. The main event of RAW was already booked, with Rhodes and a mystery partner teaming up to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

It was Brock Lesnar who surprisingly stepped up. He hasn't wrestled a match in RAW for 21 years now, and it was a huge twist that he would be competing in a match on live TV.

So, of course, it made sense when the bell never rang. Instead, Brock Lesnar assaulted Cody Rhodes while a puzzled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa walked away with Paul Heyman.

This left Lesnar to continue a brutal assault lasting over seven minutes. It was a clear-cut heel turn, and it looks like we'll get Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, presumably at WWE Backlash. It's an exciting direction, especially if WWE is still building up Cody to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

