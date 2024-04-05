Triple H makes major announcement about how WrestleMania 40 will start

WrestleMania XL is set to take place this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H just made a huge announcement regarding the start of 'Mania 40.

Just like last year, this year's Show of Shows is too big for one night and has to be split across two nights. This is one of the most highly anticipated WrestleManias in recent history due to the main event involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. WWE has been busy making major announcements regarding the show. It was revealed this week that Lil Wayne would be at The Grandest Stage of Them All and now some more major news has come to light.

The Game took to social media to announce that Grammy award-winning singer Coco Jones will perform the National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania Saturday.

"Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo says Triple H and Shawn Michaels haven't gotten any talent over

Ever since Triple H formed NXT, several stars have come up to the main roster who have gone on to do well like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens etc. NXT has proven to be a breeding ground for WWE's future stars.

Despite this, Vince Russo criticized The Game and Shawn Michaels for not being able to get talent over.

"I got to tell you, bro. To be honest, when you look at Triple H's and Shawn Michaels' track record with all the talent that they've brought up from NXT, who has gotten over? Who has gotten over? Nobody has gotten over. When I'm talking about getting over, I'm talking about getting over to the casual audience. I'm not talking about getting over to wrestling marks. Everybody is over to a wrestling mark. I'm talking about mainstream. I'm talking about the casual audience, and nobody that has come up from NXT has been over. That is a reflection of Triple H and Shawn Michaels," he said.

It will be interesting to see what more announcements WWE will have for fans during WrestleMania weekend.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Are you excited about WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion