"I'm talking about mainstream" - Triple H and Shawn Michaels haven't gotten any talent over, says ex-WWE writer

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have changed the landscape of WWE behind the scenes as the new regime took over the promotion in 2022. However, Vince Russo believes that the two haven't gotten any talent over in the promotion after they arrived on the main roster.

The developmental brand has played a crucial role in building the future for tomorrow, as the promotion often relies on NXT to create new stars for the company. Vince McMahon has previously created superstars and megastars in WWE under his creative leadership.

However, Vince Russo had a different take on it when it came to Triple H and Shawn Michaels as the creative heads. During a live stream, Russo stated that Hunter and Michaels haven't gotten any talent over from NXT since they joined WWE's main roster:

"I got to tell you, bro. To be honest, when you look at Triple H's and Shawn Michaels' track record with all the talent that they've brought up from NXT, who has gotten over? Who has gotten over? Nobody has gotten over, bro. When I'm talking about getting over, bro, I'm talking about getting over to the casual audience. I'm not talking about getting over to wrestling marks. Everybody is over to a wrestling mark. I'm talking about mainstream, bro. I'm talking about the casual audience, and nobody that has come up from NXT has been over. That is a reflection of Triple H and Shawn Michaels," he said. (From 29:00 to 29:58)

Popular WWE star heavily praises Triple H and Shawn Michaels

After the end of RETRIBUTION, T-Bar was stuck in limbo on WWE's main roster. Fortunately, he received a second chance under Triple H's regime when The Game sent him back to the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

T-Bar rebranded as Dijak and impressed fans with the developmental brand. After a stellar Asylum match against Joe Gacy, the 35-year-old star had a heartfelt message for The Game and The Heartbreak Kid.

"People who tell me I shouldn’t do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event & tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don’t take a second of this for granted and I’m eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH"

Expand Tweet

Dijak is set to face Oba Femi and Josh Briggs for the North American Championship at WWE Stand & Deliver 2024.

What are your thoughts on Triple H and Shawn Michaels? Sound off

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE