WWE stable officially disbands after another superstar leaves the company

WWE has released multiple superstars over the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, NXT's Shotzi could also be on the list of superstars set to depart the company, as she has been moved to the alumni section of the official website.

In late 2024, Shotzi returned from injury and came to the aid of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. The trio eventually formed the faction known as "Chemical X." With Dolin also released from WWE, the faction seemed to have officially disbanded. As of this moment, though, there are no concrete reports of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion being released from the company.

Shotzi signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. She won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon before moving to the main roster two years later.

The 33-year-old was quite recently active on television, as she had appeared at the NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event during WrestleMania 41 weekend. She accompanied Dolin and Paxley for their Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match against Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez, Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne, with Jazmyn Nyx, and Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Post-match, she joined the duo in the ring, celebrating their victory.

If Shotzi is to be released from WWE, Paxley will be the only remaining member of Chemical X signed up for the company.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



