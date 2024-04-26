WWE star with only 2 appearances in 2024 makes major tease ahead of the Draft

Former WWE United States Champion who has been mostly on the sidelines this year, just hinted at a big move before the 2024 Draft on Friday Night SmackDown.

MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) has not stepped inside the squared circle for almost two years. He teamed up with his client, Omos, and failed to pick up a win against The Street Profits on the July 18, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW.

This year, The Ballin' Superstar only made two on-screen appearances as a manager for The Nigerian Giant. Porter escorted Omos at the 2024 Royal Rumble and then later at The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the April 5, 2024 edition of SmackDown.

Mr. 305 took to Instagram to share that he will be present on April 26, episode of SmackDown in Cincinnati for the WWE Draft 2024. Montel Vontavious Porter also announced that he would head to Kansas City for the April 29 edition of Monday Night RAW to see what the future holds for him.

"OK. Heading to Smackdown in Cincinnati for the draft. Then, on to KC for RAW. Let's see what the future holds...," he wrote.

MVP reunited with his former WWE faction during WrestleMania 40 weekend

Montel Vontavious Porter was a member of The Hurt Business faction alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

The stable members captured gold titles several times in 2020 before it was disbanded on the Road to WrestleMania 37. The All Mighty has claimed that he wants to reform a new Hurt Business group under Triple H's regime.

Before WrestleMania XL kicked off, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Benjamin, and Alexander reunited for the first time in three years at the WaleMania stage in Philadelphia.

The WWE Universe is excited to see what The Ballin' Superstar has up his sleeves for Omos following the 2024 Draft. It remains to be seen if Porter will steer away from his managerial role for an in-ring return.