Popular WWE faction reunited for the first time in three years ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE is set to write a new chapter this weekend at its biggest event of all time. Meanwhile, all four members of The Hurt Business reunited in Philadelphia at WaleMania ahead of The Show of Shows.

The Hurt Business predominantly appeared on Monday Night RAW after its creation during the Pandemic Era. The faction had acquired gold on the brand on numerous occasions before its unfortunate demise, on The Road to WrestleMania 37.

The WWE Universe wanted Bobby Lashley to reform the group under Triple H's new regime, and there were teases of it. However, the management had other plans, and The All Mighty aligned with the Street Profits and B-Fab on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin appeared together and reunited for the first time in three years on the stage during WaleMania in Philadelphia, ahead of WrestleMania XL. A video of the group recently surfaced on X.

Lashley is set to compete at WrestleMania XL on Sunday alongside Street Profits. Meanwhile, Alexander is in a tag team with Ashante Adonis on Friday Night SmackDown, and Benjamin was released from WWE a while back.

Bobby Lashley has plans to add more members to his stable on WWE SmackDown

The landscape of Friday Night SmackDown changed when Bobby Lashley was drafted to the brand for the first time in over a decade. The All Mighty decided to create a new faction under the new regime.

Instead of teaming up with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, he decided to add Street Profits to his brand-new stable. Later, B-Fab became the first female member of the faction after attacking Scarlett. Collectively, the group is known as The Pride.

During a conversation on WWE's The Bump ahead of WrestleMania XL, Bobby Lashley spoke about the possibility of adding new members to The Pride down the line.

"We're not done yet because I've had different partnerships with different people. I've shaken hands with a couple of different people throughout my career. I'm kind of talking with someone else to see if maybe we can shake hands again and do something bigger. I don't know if that's gonna happen. We may know who I'm talking about but I'm not gonna bring it out right now but we'll see what happens. But our group can only get stronger and I'm ready for it."

It will be interesting to see where the faction goes after the event in Philadelphia.

