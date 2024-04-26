WWE star absent for 273 days posts massive tease ahead of probable return

A WWE Superstar recently took to social media to post a massive tease ahead of her probable return to television after being absent for 273 days. The star being referred to would be Sonya Deville.

Deville was last seen inside the squared circle on the July 28, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she teamed up with Chelsea Green to lock horns with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a torn ACL which sidelined her for almost ten months.

Sonya Deville recently took to Instagram to post photos of herself, teasing a probable return. Her post was pretty similar to Dakota Kai's updates before the latter returned to in-ring competition following an ACL injury after almost nine months.

Check out Sonya's Instagram post below:

It won't be a surprise if Deville shows up on WWE television during the 2024 Draft as the Stamford-based company might be looking to add more stars to the women's roster amid Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's absence.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared her recovery update

Last month, Sonya Deville took to Instagram to post a video, showcasing her recovery. The 30-year-old star said that the exercises felt awkward at first as she was worried about her ACL, but she got the hang of them after doing a couple of repetitions.

“Today we did a lot of jumping which I’m not going to lie, was pretty daunting at first. Because my ACL is still recovering, and I don’t trust it that much. But once I did a couple of reps I got the hang of it and was getting a lot more confident. Actually, feeling pretty good about it. Then we did some agility footwork drills, which again were pretty awkward at first because my leg is not used to moving that fast. It felt pretty good once I got started," Sonya Deville said.

Many fans want to see Sonya Deville back on WWE television and align herself with Chelsea Green again. It will be interesting to see if Deville will show up during the 2024 Draft.

