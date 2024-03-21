Sonya Deville decided to get vulnerable on Instagram, sharing her recovery update from the horrifying ACL injury she suffered. Natalya and other stars have reacted to her post.

The star had to leave WWE to recover from her injury at the worst time, as she had won her first title in the company. She had to vacate her tag team title and instead focus on the injury to her ACL. She was replaced as champion by Piper Niven on the August 14 edition of RAW, while Chelsea Green held on to her title.

Sonya Deville shared that she was still having difficulty working out because her ACL was still recovering. She was vulnerable about how her recovery was going, sharing that she still could not trust her ACL completely. However, she said that after the jumps and agility footwork drills, she felt much better about it as she was beginning to recover.

“Today we did a lot of jumping which I’m not going to lie, was pretty daunting at first. Because my ACL is still recovering, and I don’t trust it that much. But once I did a couple of reps I got the hang of it and was getting a lot more confident. Actually, feeling pretty good about it. Then we did some agility footwork drills, which again were pretty awkward at first because my leg is not used to moving that fast. It felt pretty good once I got started.”

The star went on to say that because she was focusing so much on recovering and her lower body in rehab, she had to focus specifically on her upper body workouts so that she was not in a bad position with them.

“I do so much lower body in rehab, so I want to make sure I don’t slack on my upper body workouts. So I try to get them in at least three nights a week.”

Natalya and B-Fab shared their reactions to Sonya Deville's post

Natalya and B-Fab both left comments under the vulnerable post by Sonya Deville

B-Fab, aka Briana Brandy, said she missed Deville, while Natalya was impressed with Deville's dedication to improving and working toward an in-ring return.

The stars left comments on the post

The stars only had kind words for her.

We at Sportskeeda wish Sonya Deville a swift recovery.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Are you excited to see Sonya Deville return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion