WWE star absent for 284 days teases return; Liv Morgan responds

A WWE Superstar who has been absent for 284 days recently teased a potential return. One of the stars who reacted to it was none other than Liv Morgan.

It has been around nine months since Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL during a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Deville had to undergo surgery, so she also forfeited the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship she won with Chelsea Green.

The typical recovery period for a torn ACL is around nine months, so there is a chance that Deville could be nearing a return. Dakota Kai tore her ACL two months before Deville's injury and she is already back in the ring.

The 30-year-old star recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account, with fans thinking that it might be a tease for her potential in-ring return.

Check out Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

One of the superstars who commented on Sonya's post was Liv Morgan, who also just recently returned from an injury. Morgan was out for several months due to a shoulder injury and she returned during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Liv is now set to face Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Morgan called Sonya Deville the "GOAT" in the comments section of her post.

Check out a screengrab of Liv's comment on Sonya's Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan commented on Sonya Deville's Instagram post.

It will be interesting to see when Sonya makes her in-ring return.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan teased alliance with Dominik Mysterio again

Ever since Rhea Ripley took her out of action last year, Liv Morgan has embarked on a "Revenge Tour" against Mami. Morgan settled the score after attacking Ripley and causing her to have a shoulder injury bad enough that the latter had to relinquish her Women's World Championship.

Morgan has also been seen teasing a potential alliance with Dominik Mysterio, who seems to have developed a chemistry with Mami's arch-rival. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was clear that she wanted to steal everything from Ripley, so it makes sense for Liv to come after Dirty Dom.

Liv and Dominik were seen exiting from the same locker room a couple of weeks ago. To further fuel the speculations, Morgan shared photos of herself with Ripley's face in the background on X/Twitter. She can also be seen with a purple bandana, which is the trademark item of Dominik.

"It's so close I can almost taste it #LMRT," Liv Morgan shared.

Check out her tweet below:

There have been tensions within The Judgment Day since Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus to recover from her injury. Will Liv Morgan succeed in "stealing" Dominik Mysterio from The Eradicator? Only time will tell.

