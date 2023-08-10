WWE star absent for 73 days to finally appear on a show

Many WWE stars are making their return to the company after a long hiatus. However, Dexter Lumis has been absent for 73 days and is finally appearing on a show outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Dexter's last appearance on RAW was on May 15, 2023, as part of the Battle Royal, while his last televised match came on May 29 on WWE Main Event Show, where he went in a bout against Akira Tozawa. He managed to beat his opponent but hasn't been seen on television since then.

Recently, Dexter took to his Instagram and posted an update. He wrote that he would be appearing on TruTv's Tacoma FD, an American sitcom, on August 10.

"Catch this episode of @tacomafdtrutv on @trutv Thursday, Aug. 10th! Watch it again after it airs on truTV.com or the truTV app," Dexter wrote on Instagram.

Dexter Lumis made his first WWE appearance in 2019 at an NXT house show. However, he is yet to make a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion.

Kofi Kingston recently made his much-awaited return to WWE television

After being out for months due to an ankle injury, Kofi Kingston made his much-awaited return to WWE. There were a lot of rumors going around regarding Kofi's return, some suggested that the superstar will make his comeback at SummerSlam.

Although that did not happen, the former Intercontinental Champion made his return on the latest RAW episode alongside his New Day teammate Xavier Woods. The New Day members showed up when The Viking Raiders issued an open challenge on the latest episode of the red brand.

The match was made official as Kofi and Xavier showed why they are one of the most decorated tag team champions ever. Both wrestlers showed great displays of action against The Viking Raiders and managed to take a win.

The fans made a huge pop as soon as New Day's theme started playing. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

