WWE star accuses Becky Lynch of displaying "weird behavior" toward CM Punk; deletes tweet

A WWE star has responded to Becky Lynch's attack on CM Punk via her X handle during RAW. The Man took a shot at Punk for namedropping her on RAW while taking a shot at Seth Rollins.

Punk delivered an epic promo on tonight's RAW and targeted several top names, most notably Seth Rollins. He told Becky to come get her man before he got his hands on him.

Becky Lynch took to her X handle shortly after and pointed out how CM Punk and Roxanne Perez wore matching gears at Elimination Chamber. She hinted that AJ Lee needs to come get her man in her now-deleted post. Cora Jade, who is incredibly close to Punk and Lee in real life, responded to Lynch's post before deleting it.

"weird behavior," Cora wrote.

Here's her deleted post:

Seth Rollins cost Punk the opportunity of a lifetime at Elimination Chamber 2025. Punk was quite close to winning the match and heading to his first-ever WrestleMania main event. Unfortunately for him, Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on him during the bout's final moments.

John Cena took advantage of the attack and connected an STFU on Punk. Ultimately, Punk gave up and faded into unconsciousness, thus losing the match.

