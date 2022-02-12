2-time WWE Champion admits legitimately attacking Brock Lesnar was "insane to think"

Drew McIntyre recently admitted it was “insane to think” of attacking Brock Lesnar before their WrestleMania 36 match had even started.

McIntyre defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time. Since then, the Scot has mentioned in several interviews that he would have retaliated if The Beast Incarnate tried to legitimately attack him pre-match.

Speaking on The Jake Asman Show, McIntyre discussed his bar fight-esque encounter with Lesnar at WWE’s empty Performance Center. He also reflected on his mindset during their in-ring staredown:

“It almost felt like I was in a bar fight with Brock Lesnar, an empty bar with a ring in it… a street fight, if you like... If you could’ve read my mind, I remember thinking, ‘Don’t try any funny business, Brock, or I’ll drop you where you stand.’ And I genuinely believed that, which is insane to think, but that’s how I felt in that moment,” said McIntyre. [7:02-7:23]

Lesnar vs. McIntyre was originally supposed to take place in front of around 76,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the match was held without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center.

Drew McIntyre’s pride after defeating Brock Lesnar

The 36-year-old’s win over Brock Lesnar occurred six years after he was released by WWE and three years after he returned to the company.

Drew McIntyre added that he felt a sense of pride as he held the WWE Championship and looked down on his opponent in the ring:

“I remember seeing his prone body afterwards once I beat him with the title in my hands, thinking, ‘My goodness, it happened.’ Through hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and sacrifice for a lot of others, friends and family, this moment finally happened.” [7:23-7:37]

WWE briefly revisited the Lesnar vs. McIntyre storyline in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. At the end of the 30-man contest, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion eliminated his former rival to win the historic match for the second time.

