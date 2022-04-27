WWE Star Alexa Bliss' image deemed too graphic for Instagram

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared an Instagram story in which she claimed an image of her nose recovery was too graphic for the social media platform.

Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. The former Women's Champion was sidelined from the company following Extreme Rules in 2021 after it was revealed that she needed sinus surgery. She has since recovered and married American musician Ryan Cabrera earlier this month.

Bliss recently took to Instagram to show off the recovery process of her nose after surgery, but the website deemed the image too violent. In response, she posted an Instagram story for her followers, asking them to consider how she felt if even the platform thought the picture was too graphic.

Alexa Bliss shared the news on her Instagram story

The former RAW Women's Champion hasn't wrestled since the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia, with reports suggesting that the company pushed back plans for a return because of her wedding.

Alexa Bliss has reportedly been frustrated with WWE's creative direction

Alexa Bliss has only wrestled once in almost a year. However, she did return to WWE TV earlier this year in a series of short video clips where she was seen speaking to a therapist about the loss of her doll Lilly.

Alexa's best friend was ripped apart by Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last year and Bliss has since struggled to come to terms with the loss.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the former Champion has been quite vocal about her frustrations with the creative process in the company over the past year.

There was nothing of substance booked for Bliss when she initially made her return to the company, and the report noted that she had been very vocal about her frustrations surrounding this.

Bliss had been on hiatus for several months, yet despite her lengthy layoff, the creative team was unable to come up with a satisfactory scenario for her return.

