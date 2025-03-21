WWE star not announced for WrestleMania 41 is going to win the World Championship, Dutch Mantell & Bill Apter are convinced (Exclusive)

Wrestling veterans Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter recently claimed that a major WWE name would win the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. It is none other than Rhea Ripley.

Ad

For those unaware, Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY earlier this month. SKY is now all set to face this year's Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair for the gold at 'Mania. In recent weeks, Ripley has been trying to add herself into the mix.

On this week's WWE RAW, The Eradicator came out during Belair and SKY's contract signing. Mami attacked both women and signed her name on the contract, wanting to make it a Triple Threat match. However, it is still officially a one-on-one bout between Bianca and IYO.

Ad

Trending

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Dutch Mantell if the company would turn it into a Triple Threat match. Apter said he believed the Triple H-led creative team would make it a three-way contest with Rhea Ripley coming out as the Women's World Champion.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Absolutely and the fans if you see there's that line of confusion with Rhea Ripley heel/babyface it's not there they just like Jacob Fatu they want to love them even though they're a heel. They want Rhea Ripley to have that belt back again and in my opinion she's going to get the belt back. The popular choice right now is Bianca Belair getting this but I can't see them, no disrespect to IYO SKY either, but I can't see them leaving that ring without Rhea Ripley getting that championship," Apter said. [From 07:29 to 08:05]

Ad

Teddy Long's choice was Bianca Belair but Dutch Mantell agreed with Apter, saying Ripley needed to walk out of WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

"I think Rhea Ripley needs to leave that ring with that title. I think there's more juice behind her," Mantell added. [From 08:34 to 08:41]

Check out the video below:

Ad

Bianca Belair was furious at Rhea Riley for her actions on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair recently took to Instagram to upload a video from WWE RAW. In the caption of her post, Belair took several jabs at Rhea Ripley, saying that despite not winning anything to qualify for WrestleMania 41, Ripley was still trying to insert herself into the match.

Ad

"Story time MONDAY NIGHT RAW PLOT: You don’t need to win the Royal Rumble. You don’t need to win Elimination Chamber. Hell, You don’t even need to be Champion. You just need to be Rhea Ripley. Got it……. That don’t sound crazy to yall?! I work hard, just to have to keep working harder 2x as hard…But I guess I’m just a lil hater.…slowly crashing out," wrote Belair.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Ad

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team will make a Triple Threat Match official between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback