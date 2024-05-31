WWE star apparently got carried away and landed "extra hard" shots on Jey Uso during their recent match

The energy of a live crowd can sometimes spurn WWE Superstars to go a little overboard in the ring. Damian Priest admitted that he might have hit Jey Uso with an "extra hard" punch, thanks to the vibrant crowd in France.

WWE's trip to Lyon, France, was one of their best decisions in recent times. The French fans produced an atmosphere that many hadn't seen before, with some comparing it to the mood at Football games.

Damian Priest defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in front of a hot crowd and he recalled the experience on The Rob Brown Show recently.

Priest said WWE performers are encouraged to "get caught up" with the crowd's reaction and feed off them. The Archer of Infamy claimed the vibe at Backlash may have led to him delivering a few hard strikes on Jey Uso:

"You've got to get caught up. This is a live performance, and it has been said before, in our business, we feed off the crowd, and people just assume we just say that, but it's real. That electricity in that air, I mean, it really amped us up. My adrenaline goes nuts, and that's for all of us. I know there are multiple moments; for instance, in my match, I would just roar and just go with the crowd and feel it. I probably hit Jey extra hard because of it. (laughs). Oh yeah, he was like, 'Do I owe you money?" [2:27:07]

Damian Priest makes big admission about WWE Backlash events in France and Puerto Rico

Last year, WWE traveled to Puerto Rico and offered a historic PLE on the Caribbean island. The event saw Damian Priest face Bad Bunny in an epic showdown while Cody Rhodes wrestled Brock Lesnar in the main event.

The Puerto Rican fans were electric throughout the show, leading Damian Priest to feel back then that no other wrestling crowd could outshine it. That was until he performed in France.

As much as he hated to concede, Damian Priest stated that BAcklash France had beaten its predecessor in Puerto Rico. Priest had never encountered a wilder crowd than in France, and he was grateful that the fans made every WWE star feel "extra special."

"For me, it hurts to admit it because last year, we had Backlash in Puerto Rico, and that was big for me, obviously. I'm Puerto Rican, and I love my culture and that crowd. I said there was no way anybody would ever top this; this was the greatest crowd I have ever performed in front of. It hurts to admit it, but France beat that. That is the wildest situation I've ever been involved in in the most positive way. I mean, they came out, and they made us feel extra special." [2:25:50]

WWE is expected to have more shows overseas, and it will be interesting to see whether they will return to either France or Puerto Rico.

