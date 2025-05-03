WWE star who appears every week on TV privately told Vince Russo they are frustrated (Exclusive)

The mood within WWE might not be the greatest following another round of mass releases. While speaking on BroDown, Vince Russo claimed a talent from WWE said there is frustration backstage stemming from how they are used, and it has been the case even before the recent exits.

Ad

The focus seemingly got taken away from this week's SmackDown as WWE let go of several stars, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and more talents from NXT.

While reacting to the aftermath of the latest talent cuts, Vince Russo revealed what an active superstar told him during a recent conversation.

Russo couldn't disclose the talent's name but noted that despite appearing on television almost every other week, they aren't the happiest. Vince explained that the current regime has its favorites, and those who aren't on the list are forced into creative obscurity.

Ad

Trending

Many pro wrestlers dream of being in WWE, but once they arrive and spend a few months and years, their morale takes a hit, as Vince Russo revealed below:

"I mean, they had their favorites, and some were just on the outside looking in. I'm not going to say who, but I was having a dialogue with someone on the active roster, this week, somebody who is on TV like every freaking week, and the level of frustration. I feel so sorry for these people because this is what they wanted to do their entire lives, and when they get there, they are so frustrated, that they're miserable. That to me is so sad, bro." [From 39:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The roster is suddenly without a few popular names during the post-WrestleMania season, and it would be interesting to see where most of the outgoing talents end up next.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More