WWE star has asked for his old entrance theme back after 13 years

Several WWE Superstars have undergone entrance theme changes over the last few years, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. In a recent interview, Shelton Benjamin revealed that he wants to enter the ring to the same music he used in the 2000s.

Benjamin initially appeared on WWE's main roster between 2002 and 2010. As a singles competitor, the 48-year-old used the entrance theme "Ain't No Stoppin' Me" by Jim Johnston. Although the music was well received, the former Hurt Business member has used "Set It Off" and "Bomb" since returning in 2017.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Benjamin confirmed he has repeatedly asked WWE's higher-ups to give him his old theme back:

"So I have been trying. Fans, anyone listening, I've been trying. I've asked over and over since the day I got back. I'm still trying. I just keep going, please. Like I was making it very public that I don't like my theme music. I want my old music."

Benjamin has not competed in a televised match since the June 19 episode of RAW. He teamed up with former Hurt Business stablemate Cedric Alexander in a losing effort against Indus Sher.

Shelton Benjamin questions WWE's logic

Superstars occasionally revert to using entrance music from earlier in their careers. The Undertaker, for example, began using "Rest In Peace" again in 2004 after he returned as The Deadman.

Six years on from his WWE return, Shelton Benjamin is still unsure why he has not been given permission to use his preferred theme song:

"For reasons that even I don't know, if I'm even willing to accept that they may be true to me (…) They just haven't conceded to give me back my own music, because I want it too."

In the same interview, Benjamin explained why the storyline with his on-screen mother, aka Momma Benjamin, ended so abruptly in 2006.

Would you like to hear "Ain't No Stoppin' Me" on television again? Let us know in the comments section below.