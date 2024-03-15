WWE star asked people to boo Dominik Mysterio during his wedding speech

A top WWE Superstar managed to get everyone to boo Dominik Mysterio at his wedding.

Dominik recently got married to Marie Juliette in a small ceremony. A bunch of WWE Superstars attended the wedding as well, including Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

A video later went viral where Dominik Mysterio could be seen getting booed at his wedding. In a new interview with Steve Fall, Damian Priest revealed that he was the one who got people to boo Dirty Dom.

"It was beautiful, man. I was honored to be a part of the wedding, to just attend the wedding and we had such a good time. Then obviously, you know, busting his chops and there was a moment when they did say he's gonna say a few words. I remember I just turned to my table and I was like, 'We got to do it. We're doing it, right', and I just turned back around and I did it. Then my table followed in and I was like, Okay, that was nice."

The Archer of Infamy continued:

"Then he went to speak again and the entire wedding party, like, everybody did it, and then I really laughed and he just gave me a look. That was a good one. But man, the whole thing was, what a good day for him and his wife. So that was a special night. Like I said, I was just honored to be there." [H/T WrestlingNews]

The video of the crowd booing Dominik Mysterio quickly went viral on social media

One of the attendees shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram handle, including the one where people were booing Dominik.

You can check out the video in question below:

Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette have known each other for quite some time now. The lovebirds are now hitched, and it won't be a stretch to say that Dominik is on cloud nine.

Poll : Did Priest go too far while getting the crowd to boo Dirty Dom at his wedding? Yes! No way! 0 votes View Discussion