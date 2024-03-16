WWE star asks if he's facing Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley in a match after a fan's message

Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, has been quite successful since leaving WWE, and it seems unlikely he'll ever return. However, after seeing a fan's question, that's exactly what a current star was asking.

Dijak has become one of the top stars in NXT, showing that he can put up a good match after being paired with anyone. The fans have also noted the brutal nature of his matches, and there are several similarities to Jon Moxley's style of wrestling.

Thus, the two are often paired up in fantasy booking. After a recent report that WWE stars would be appearing on Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and Shayna Baszler was announced for a fight, fans were speculating about who else could appear.

Expand Tweet

Given the new apparent partnership, one fan spoke about a fight between Moxley and Dijak in GCW. Unfortunately, The latter was not familiar with the language, and seeing his picture with Jon Moxley, the star jokingly asked if he was wrestling Dean Ambrose on RAW Underground and asked if someone could translate it for him.

The RAW Underground concept was also similar to Barnett's Bloodsport.

Expand Tweet

When the fan responded, Dijak replied that the fan knew he didn't speak Spanish.

Jon Moxley has not been referred to as Dean Ambrose for a while

Dean Ambrose has been away from WWE for a long time, and it is unlikely that he'll return anytime soon. Being referred to as Ambrose is rare for the star as he's embraced his identity as Moxley.

He's won multiple titles in AEW. He has appeared outside the company, though, so a possible match against Dijak in Bloodsport might not be out of the question if this is part of a new WWE alliance.

Now, it remains to be seen how far this apparent alliance between WWE and GCW goes and if this will be a regular thing in the future.

Poll : Do you want to see the two stars wrestle? Yes! No, absolutely not! 0 votes View Discussion