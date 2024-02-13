WWE star's fine tripled; asks fans for help

A WWE Superstar has turned to fans for help after General Manager Adam Pearce tripled his fine on the latest edition of RAW.

Pearce caught Drew McIntyre wearing his new T-shirt mocking CM Punk backstage on RAW and was not happy one bit. He reminded McIntyre that he told him he would double his fine if he wore that T-shirt again. McIntyre apologized to Pearce and removed the T-shirt, revealing another inside it. As The Scottish Warrior was leaving, Pearce yelled at him, making it known that his fine had been tripled.

McIntyre shared the video on his official X/Twitter handle and asked fans to buy the T-shirt so that he could pay the fine.

You can check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

McIntyre was visibly happy after CM Punk got injured at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Scottish Warrior told the Second City Saint in his face that he slept like a baby when the news of his injury broke.

Punk's goal was to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career, but his tricep injury prevented it from happening. On the other hand, McIntyre has headlined WrestleMania in the past. He defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 in 2020 to win his first WWE Championship.

