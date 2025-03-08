WWE star Asuka makes a surprising statement regarding her final match amid injury

Asuka was sidelined after WWE Backlash last year as she succumbed to injuries. In May 2024, she underwent surgery and is taking the time off to heal.

The Empress of Tomorrow answered a fan question on social media regarding her last match: If she had to choose the venue between WrestleMania (at any stadium) or the Tokyo Dome in Bunkyō, Japan, which would she choose?

On X/Twitter, Asuka claimed that it would be the Tokyo Dome. However, she added a clause. The Japanese sensation admitted it had to be a WrestleMania event in Tokyo Dome and also joked that she wanted to ride a "Godzilla" to the ring for her final match.

"Easy. Tokyo Dome… but only if it’s WrestleMania and I enter on Godzilla’s back," she responded.

Although Asuka has yet to win a WrestleMania match, her efforts at The Show of Shows have been remarkable. She wrestled Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss, among other prominent names.

Plans for Asuka's WWE return ahead of WrestleMania 41

After one year of staying out of the limelight, perhaps the former Women's Champion is hungry for an explosive comeback.

WWE has invested in the women's tag team division lately. Bianca Belair mentioned on SmackDown this past Friday that she, Jade Cargill, and Naomi elevated the division. The EST and The Glow dropped the tag team belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez two weeks ago on RAW.

Per Fightful Select, a new report states that the creative team has been planning to book Asuka in a tag team contest on The Grandest Stage of Them All. If this is a way to give The Judgment Day stars a title defense at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, then The Empress of Tomorrow could join Kairi Sane—who has also been out for several weeks—to reclaim the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Damage CTRL reigned through WrestleMania season last year with the belts until Belair and Cargill dethroned them in Lyon, France, in May, making this a fitting storyline for the Japanese sensation's comeback.

Interestingly, the group is again back on top despite struggling to hold the fort for a while. IYO SKY won the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley last week on RAW, leading to WWE booking the headliner for WrestleMania 41 as The Genius of the Sky vs. Bianca Belair.

