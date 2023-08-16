WWE star Asuka sends out a cryptic tweet aimed at top promotion, addresses real-life issues

WWE star Asuka recently took to Twitter to send a series of cryptic tweets aimed at Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently lost the WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Bianca Belair beat her for the title. However, shortly afterward, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

In one of her recent tweets, Asuka expressed her concern for Syuri and Shirakawa. She also sent regards to other wrestlers who were trying their best.

"What I just said is in the past. It was before I came to America. Now the organization has changed and there are few players I know. So, I don't know anything about it, and good luck to everyone who's trying their best. I'm especially concerned about Syuri and Shirakawa, that's all." wrote Asuka

Check out Asuka's tweet:

Expand Tweet

What did WWE star Asuka tweet about Stardom?

Asuka recently tweeted about a series of events that she faced in the past. She even spoke about being the target of the media.

In one of her tweets, the veteran superstar claimed that Stardom was created to "defeat" her. She wrote:

"The former editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Weekly has made this point on several occasions. That is, Stardom is an organization that was created to defeat me. It is an organization that was created to destroy me personally. But they failed to defeat me. I don't know what happened to them after that because I came to America."

She added:

"I am used to it because I have been fighting my critics alone since my days in Japan. But now that I am here, I have comrades in arms. Charlotte, Becky, HHH and... I've walked alone in the wilderness all my life, and here I have an oasis. To the Asuka antis, I say, beat me up on the Internet all you want. I grab everything."

Expand Tweet

Asuka is currently on the back of her title loss and was recently involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair in WWE.

What do you make of Asuka's recent set of tweets? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here