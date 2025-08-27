WWE star attempts to leave the building mid-match again; forced to return

WWE NXT this week featured a massive showdown between Blake Monroe and Kelani Jordan. While there was some hard-hitting action throughout, the former AEW star was seen trying to quit the match and leave the arena mid-match, in an attempt to get disqualified.However, with Jordynne Grace in the building, things couldn’t go the way Monroe wanted. While she was trying to leave the arena, Grace made an appearance to force the star to get back into the ring, without even touching her. This helped Kelani take down Monroe using the distraction to pick up a victory.While the match ended in a loss for Monroe, it helped the company continue the rivalry between the former AEW star and Jordynne Grace.Blake Monroe revealed why she turned on Jordynne Grace at WWE EvolutionFollowing her debut in WWE, Blake Monroe found a friend in the former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. However, following the latter’s match at Evolution, Monroe turned on the star, marking the beginning of their rivalry.The former AEW star, during an edition of NXT, revealed that she made her debut in the company to establish herself and take all the spotlight, rather than playing nice.Both women met in a massive showdown at NXT Heatwave, which ended in Monroe’s favor. It would be interesting to see when the company books another match between the two women and what happens when the two rivals face off once again.