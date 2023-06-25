WWE star attempts to rekindle infamous Goldberg rivalry amid rumors regarding retirement

WWE legend Goldberg has been looking for a retirement match, and it looks like a current superstar may be interested in fighting the Hall of Famer. Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter to share a backstage photo with The Icon.

The 56-year-old last competed in the WWE ring against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Elimination Chamber. Following his loss to The Tribal Chief, he has been looking for a retirement match.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle has been outspoken about wanting matches against powerhouses like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. The King of Bros hasn’t gotten his wish yet, but he still hopes to face The Icon someday.

The two men have had a war of words on many occasions. The former United States Champion has continued to poke the WWE legend whenever he's gotten the chance.

Amid rumors of his retirement match, Riddle took to Twitter to remind The Icon of their backstage interaction.

You can check out the photo he posted below:

While it’s unlikely that the 56-year-old will face Matt Riddle in his final match, it looks like The King of Bros has planted the seeds once again.

It could lead to another war of words between the two men before the WWE Hall of Famer agrees to face him in his final match.

WWE star Matt Riddle took a shot at Goldberg nearly four years ago

The Icon faced off against The Undertaker in one of the biggest matches of all time at Super Showdown. The match saw the former come out bleeding from his forehead after he hit his head during his entrance.

Riddle took to Twitter to take a shot at the Hall of Famer, stating that he was bleeding from the head before the match started.

Here is what he wrote:

"Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD."

Bryan Alvarez followed up the tweet on The Wrestling Observer Radio and said that the former United States Champion may have sent it out himself due to the real-life issue between the two men.

"Matt Riddle’s just up there burying Goldberg and so in talking to people this weekend and listen, God only knows in pro wrestling, but from talking to people this weekend the indication I have is that this is real and somebody told me that Riddle has actually been saying things about Goldberg for awhile I actually don’t know another person said for whatever reason Goldberg blocked Riddle and he was really angry about it and that’s why he went on this weekend-long tirade on Goldberg.”

Fans will have to wait to see whether The Icon responds to The King of Bros’ tweet. The WWE Hall of Famer will likely ignore him as he prepares for his retirement match that could take place soon.

Do you want to see a match between the two stars someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes