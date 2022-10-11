Austin Theory is on a major losing streak in WWE

Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory hasn't been able to make his mark in the company since winning the contract in July 2022.

Last year, Austin moved to the main roster, where his name was shortened to Theory, and became Vince McMahon's protege. The young WWE Superstar was being groomed to become the next John Cena of the company as he was involved in high-profile feuds.

Earlier this year, he made his WrestleMania debut against Pat McAfee, where he lost to the blue brand's commentator. Later, he won the United States Championship on the red brand before losing it to Bobby Lashey at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

On the same night that he lost his United States Championship, Theory won the Money in the Bank contract. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old has been on a losing streak in WWE ever since. He hasn't won any televised matches since his victory at Money in the Bank in July.

Austin Theory has lost 15 matches since becoming the youngest Money in the Bank contract holder. He has lost various matches, including singles, tag-team, and six-man tag team. The only matches he has won are on live events for the company.

Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory on WWE RAW

In September 2022, Johnny Gargano made a shocking return to the company by joining the red brand. Soon, he was confronted by his former protege, Austin Theory, who came out to mock him. The 25-year-old tried to convince Gargano to join him, but Rebel Heart superkicked him.

Since then, the two have been feuding, and Theory has upstaged Gargano on numerous occasions with the help of The Alpha Academy. However, the animosity between the master and the pupil continued to grow, and the two were set to face each other on the premiere episode of WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Gargano and Theory finally met inside the squared circle. After a series of back-and-forths, the former NXT Champion hit Theory with a diving DDT on the outside and finished him with One Final Beat to secure victory over his former long-time protege.

Austin Theory is currently on a 0-15 losing streak and hasn't been able to prove to the WWE Universe that he could successfully cash in his contract and become a future World Champion.

