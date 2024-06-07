WWE star has a backup plan if Judgment Day gets involved in massive Clash at the Castle 2024 title match

A top WWE star will be prepared for his title match at Clash at the Castle 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. Drew McIntyre has a backup plan just in case Judgment Day gets involved in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest.

In an interview with the Indian Express, McIntyre was asked about the threat of The Judgment Day in his match with Priest. The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he is not worried about the potential interference because he will be ready for it. McIntyre made it clear that anyone who tried to interfere would not only have to deal with security, but with the united Scottish crowd as well.

"I've made it clear to them the best I could and in every form I could. This isn't just about anyone. This is about a person from Scotland going for the big one. This is about all the fans coming together, all the Scots Rangers fans, the Celtic fans, and the Heart fans. It doesn’t matter who you support. Everybody comes together on that night. We're all Scottish. We're all rooting for one of our own to win the World Title, and if you try to get involved in that, so it's only security guards, you're gonna get both," McIntyre said.

Trending

Drew McIntyre felt the numbers game of the Judgment Day this past Monday on WWE RAW. Damian Priest hit a South of Heaven Chokeslam on McIntyre onto the commentary table. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito all did their part to give Priest the upper hand heading into Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre is not a fan of the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase

In the same interview with the Indian Express, Drew McIntyre could not contain his disdain at the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase. McIntyre has been a victim of a cash-in twice in his career. The Miz used the briefcase at the 2021 Elimination Chamber, while Damian Priest capitalized at WrestleMania XL.

"First of all, I can't stand the Money in the Bank briefcase. I understand the point is to cash it in to win the title, but I’ve lost my last two world titles because of that stupid briefcase," McIntyre said.

At least at Clash of the Castle, Drew McIntyre doesn't have to worry about another cash-in. However, he will have to be ready for potential interference from the other members of The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback