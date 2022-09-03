"I support them 100 percent" - Top WWE star backs Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE Superstar Bayley has backed the duo of Sasha Banks and Naomi, stating that she supports them "100 percent".

Banks and Naomi have been off WWE television since May after they walked out from an episode of RAW due to creative differences. The duo haven't been released from the company and are still under contract.

Ahead of this week's Clash at the Castle show, Bayley spoke to Sports Illustrated, where she was asked if the sidelined duo would be a fit for her faction. The former RAW Women's Champion said that she hasn't yet decided if they will be a part of her faction, but they have her wholehearted support.

“I haven’t thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise. I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what,” said Bayley.

Bayley also named Banks as the best in the world, alongside her current faction partner, Iyo Sky.

Will Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE?

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Head of creative, Triple H, said that the door is open for Sasha Banks to return and that the reason she walked away was because of a communication breakdown.

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason," said The Game.

Triple H also praised The Boss' in-ring ability as well as away from pro wrestling, possibly referring to her career as an actor.

Time will tell if the former women's tag team champions will ever return to the company, but with Triple H now in charge, there's a greater possibility of it happening.

