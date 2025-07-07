WWE star would beat Triple H in a real fight, Dutch Mantell thinks

Triple H has been one of the biggest names in WWE over the last three decades. Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed what he thinks would happen if The Game crossed paths with Randy Orton in a real fight.

In 2003, Triple H joined forces with Batista, Ric Flair, and Orton to form the Evolution faction. Two decades on, WWE's Chief Content Officer is now responsible for The Viper's creative direction on SmackDown.

Mantell compared both men's real-life toughness during a lighthearted conversation on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast. The 75-year-old amusingly explained why he thinks Orton would beat up his former Evolution stablemate if they had a legitimate fight.

"Say they both get arrested and you put their pictures up on the wall at the police station, 'WANTED,' people would look at Randy Orton's face, he looks tough, he looks mean, he looks like he could beat you up and then torture you," Mantell said. "It's what his face looks like. But you look at Triple H. He's got a normal face, not a bad-looking guy, but you would automatically assume that Orton, just from the face, that's all you see, that if they got into a fight, Orton would win." [From 05:38 – 06:16]

Mantell is best known to WWE fans for performing as Zeb Colter from 2013 to 2016. He also had a short spell with the company as the Uncle Zebekiah character in 1995 and 1996.

Dutch Mantell compares Randy Orton and Triple H as WWE in-ring talents

In the same episode, Dutch Mantell gave Triple H a 6.5/10 rating as a WWE wrestler. He also shared his honest thoughts on The King of Kings' creative tenure so far.

Regarding the 55-year-old's in-ring skills, Mantell believes Randy Orton is the superior worker:

"People hated him [Triple H]. He was a great heel. People hated that b*****d. And if the style worked for him, he got it to work, and he mastered it, I think. I think Randy Orton is, as far as work is concerned, I'm just comparing that, I think Randy Orton has the edge there by quite a margin." [3:59 – 4:34]

Orton and Triple H have both won 14 World Championships. The latter retired from wrestling in 2021 after a 24-year WWE in-ring career from 1995 to 2019.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

