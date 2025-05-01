WWE star begins training for his in-ring comeback at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is just ten days away. The premium live event will see the in-ring comeback of a star who will be going up against former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Interestingly, Pat McAfee has now shared an update revealing that he has started his training for the contest.

The Ring General was extremely agitated and angry on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Austrian was furious with Michael Cole for talking about his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows. He tried to choke the commentator when the latter mentioned his submission defeat.

Pat McAfee struck the former Intercontinental Champion with a forearm to save his friend. However, The Ring General locked McAfee in a Sleeper Hold and didn’t let go for a long time. While he left the arena red-faced and coughing, this week on RAW, the NFL veteran challenged Gunther to a fight. Later, WWE confirmed McAfee vs. The Austrian Anomaly for Backlash.

The latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show saw the commentator showcase a wrestling ring he had ordered online. The RAW commentator noted that he had also started training to fight Gunther.

“We got work to do before next Saturday night at Backlash, where I fight an Austrian a****le who is strong, tough, intimidating, and a former world champion as of a couple weeks ago. I'm going to get better. We're all going to get better. We're going to enjoy the hell out of the process. I'd just like to let Gunther know that the blood, sweat, and tears that have gone on in that ring, not just by me, but by everybody that has set that thing up and gone to work in there over the years, will all be worth it for next Saturday in St. Louis at Backlash."

McAfee has been taking bumps in the ring and working on his cardio.

"When I walk in there, I'm going to be prepared. I've already been doing some flips. I've already done some bumps. I'm already feeling pretty good. Cardio is in a spot I think is better than it has been before in some different matches that I've been in,” McAfee said.

McAfee has been in the WWE ring before and has defeated The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Austin Theory. Now, he is ready to make his in-ring comeback and face one of the company’s most lethal wrestlers.

Pat McAfee sent a warning to Gunther; asked him to be serious for WWE Backlash 2025

On the same episode of his show, Pat McAfee said that he was considering putting on some weight and muscle before getting back in the ring. During the stream, McAfee showcased a tweet by Gunther where the latter was laughing at the official poster for the match at WWE Backlash 2025. Responding to it, the commentator sent a warning to The Ring General.

“I do have a little bit of a gut still, but that's going to be good because Gunther is a little bit of a thumper, a little bit of a ponder, maybe even try to put a little bit more meat on my body before next week. And he's already taking it as a joke. He's laughing in his Austrian way. Well, we'll see who's laughing in St. Louis. We'll see who's ready in St. Louis,” McAfee said.

The WWE commentator seems ready for a showdown in St. Louis. It will be interesting to see if McAfee can actually defeat Gunther on May 10, 2025.

