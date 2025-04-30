Pat McAfee to beat up 34-year-old former WWE champion on RAW before his match vs. Gunther? Possibility explored

Pat McAfee is set to face Gunther for the first time at WWE Backlash 2025. After getting attacked by The Ring General last week, McAfee fired back with a passionate promo on RAW. He promised that he would not back down against the former world champion, no matter what. Pat might just prove that point by taking out a 34-year-old star to send a strong message to Gunther.

The RAW commentator might beat former NXT Tag Team Champion Ludwig Kaiser next week on RAW. Gunther's suspension has not yet been lifted, and he is not expected to show up on the red brand until Backlash. However, The Ring General could send his henchman, Kaiser, to play mind games with the former NFL punter ahead of their clash.

During the show, Ludwig Kaiser could confront Pat McAfee and try to disrespect him. Things could take a wild turn if he tries to shove the 37-year-old, laying his hands on the latter. However, this could completely backfire on him. It could provoke McAfee, and as a result, he could lay a beatdown on the Imperium member at the ringside.

Currently, Pat McAfee does not look like a legitimate threat against a former world champion like Gunther. However, an angle where the former NFL star showcases his vicious side could very well present him as a tough foe for the Austrian powerhouse. It could hype up the fans for their showdown at the upcoming premium live event.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for McAfee and Gunther ahead of Backlash.

Pat McAfee to be forced to step away from WWE after Backlash 2025?

Pat McAfee has a massive challenge ahead of him in the form of Gunther. Although the former NFL star has braced himself for a war, he is unlikely to defeat The Ring General at Backlash. That may not be the worst part. McAfee could be forced to step away from WWE for a while after his match.

Gunther might decimate the RAW commentator at Backlash. Filled with anger and frustration, the 37-year-old could squash him in the match and then continue to give him a bloodied beatdown. Such an attack could force Pat McAfee to stay away from WWE for a few weeks to sell the storyline angle.

Meanwhile, such an angle would help re-establish Gunther as a dominant force on the roster, especially after his tough loss against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, it would give McAfee a solid reason to take a break from WWE to focus on his other gigs for a while before making an eventual comeback down the line.

However, it is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the outcome of this bout.

