"Without a shadow of a doubt"- Current WWE Superstar believes MVP is a better mentor than AJ Styles

WWE Superstar Omos recently compared the tutelage he received from MVP to working with AJ Styles.

The Colossus worked closely with The Phenomenal One in 2020. The duo soon set their eyes on the tag team division as they defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

However, the two soon parted ways after losing to the Mysterios on RAW. A week after splitting up from Styles, a match was set up between the two where Omos prevailed. The giant then aligned himself with MVP after suffering his first singles loss to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking about his experience working with two veterans on The Bump, Omos stated that MVP has helped him with the mental aspect of the game:

"Like MVP said, man. This is the mental aspect of the game,"- said MVP. "He is showing me what it takes to be the superstar. The Colossus. The ruler of the WWE Universe. That is where MVP is leading me."

Omos also stated that Bobby Lashley's former manager is a much better mentor than AJ Styles:

"Absolutely. Without a shadow of a doubt." (from 26:55 to 27:17)

Omos and AJ Styles have been a mainstay on WWE RAW since their split

Both Omos and AJ Styles have featured regularly on television since their split last year. The Colossus has been a dominant force in the singles division and is currently in the middle of a feud with Bobby Lashley.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles is feuding with Edge and his faction on the red brand. The former NJPW Champion faced the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania in a losing cause.

During the closing moments of the bout, The Archer of Infamy appeared ringside and distracted Styles, providing The Rated-R Superstar with an opening to hit a Spear and get the pin. The two former champions will once again face each other at WrestleMania Backlash.

