WWE star betrayed by close friend moments after being saved; Jacy Jayne busted open in the kerfuffle

Jacy Jayne was taking on Thea Hail at Week Two of NXT Spring Breakin', but things didn't go how she wanted. The latter emerged victorious after making Jayne tap out and bust her open, but the story didn't end there.

Fallon Henley, who was on Thea Hail's corner during the match along with members of Chase University, seemed to celebrate with Hail, only to ambush her and punch her in the face.

After leaving the ring, she looked at Jayne, who appeared to approve of Henley's post-match actions.

Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne had started a feud after Jayne betrayed Hail, but the latter didn't know what was coming even though she stood tall in the match. Jayne had Jazmyn Nyx in her corner, but Henley eventually stole the spotlight.

Her actions left the NXT crowd and fans in shock, and it could mark the start of a feud between the two young NXT stars.

It remains to be seen whether Jayne knew that Henley would betray Hail, as she appeared to approve of the former's actions.