"I’d rather not speak on it" - Top WWE Superstar on Sasha Banks-Naomi situation

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair doesn't feel it's right to speak about Naomi-Sasha Banks' situation and thinks that it's the two Superstars' story to tell.

Naomi and Sasha Banks have been suspended indefinitely by WWE after they walked out of an episode of RAW. The duo were reportedly unhappy at the creative they were given and decided to leave their tag team title belts and walk out.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of the Hell in a Cell show, Belair said that she has had great memories with both stars, but decided against speaking out on their current situation.

“I’ve shared some amazing moments with them both, and I’d rather not speak on it. That’s their story to share, and they should be the first ones to speak on it,” said Belair.

Belair created an incredible moment with Sasha Banks at last year's WrestleMania show, becoming the first African-American woman to main event The Show of Shows.

Fallout of the Sasha Banks-Naomi walkout in WWE

Banks and Naomi's walkout resulted in getting them suspended and their tag team titles stripped of them. It also resulted in a worrying situation with the women's tag team division as the company has yet to crown new champions or even create a tournament for the vacant titles.

A recent report has indicated that WWE has no plans for a women's tag team tournament at the moment.

“That women’s tag team tournament is like dead now. Yeah, not a word. They had an idea for four women’s teams whatever they end up being. It was pitched but it was never signed off on as of like a week ago. Now, I have no idea what’s going on, it’s like not a word.”

It will be interesting to see what the company does with the women's tag team division, which wasn't given much importance even before Naomi and Banks' walkout.

