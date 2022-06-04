×
"My respect grew even more" - Becky Lynch's arch-rival breaks character to praise the WWE star

Becky Lynch is an influential figure in the women's locker room
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 04, 2022 07:49 AM IST

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has spoken about Becky Lynch and her impact on women's wrestling in the company.

Belair and Lynch have gone toe-to-toe a few times in WWE, the first of which came at last year's SummerSlam. Belair lost her SmackDown Women's Title shockingly in just over 25 seconds, which angered many her fans. They also went on to face each other at WrestleMania 38, where Belair came out victorious.

Ahead of Belair's match against Lynch and Asuka at Hell in a Cell, the RAW Women's Champion has now praised Lynch. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The EST of WWE explained how the Irish star is an advocate for women's wrestling.

“My respect for Becky Lynch grew at WrestleMania, but my respect grew even more during the process and the journey to get there I really hadn’t even met Becky until SummerSlam. Seeing the way she advocates and fights for women’s wrestling is inspiring. She makes sure women’s matches are highlighted on shows. She makes sure that the women are represented," Belair said.

The EST also went on to say that she has learned a lot from Lynch over the past few months and that can't wait to pay her respects to the former women's champion going forward.

“I learned a lot about Becky over the past few months. She doesn’t only advocate for herself; she also advocates for the women she’s in the ring with and the women she’s in the locker room with. I can’t wait to pay my respect forward."
Before @BiancaBelairWWE defends the #WWERaw Women’s Championship against @WWEAsuka and @BeckyLynchWWE in a Triple Threat Match at #HIAC, see how this rivalry took shape. https://t.co/G9HIKqY5OG

Bianca Belair has lofty dreams in WWE

In a recent interview with Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, the champion revealed that she is determined to push her way to the top.

Belair stated that she intends to usurp the four horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) as the most important female superstar in the company. She said that she wants the four horsewomen to "move over" as she has announced herself onto the scene.

.@BiancaBelairWWE powered @itsBayleyWWE up at #HIAC 2021! 🎥 @WWENetwork https://t.co/lg9YsnSBxj

She went on to say that her goal is to defeat all four horsewomen, with Charlotte Flair being the only one she hasn't defeated. A feud between Flair and Belair could be a mouthwatering prospect, one that WWE could possibly have plans for in the future.

Edited by Debottam Saha
