"You gotta move over" - WWE star plans to emulate Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Co.

Bianca Belair wants to be viewed in the same light as WWE’s four most prominent female superstars of the last several years.

Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks have dominated WWE’s women’s division since the mid-2010s. Known as the Four Horsewomen, the quartet have been credited with changing women’s wrestling for the better.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Belair made it clear that she plans to take over as one of WWE’s top stars.

“You have the Four Horsewomen, who have done these amazing things and broken so many barriers and glass ceilings,” Belair said. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, you guys don’t have to go anywhere, but you gotta move over, make some room for me because I have arrived.’”

Belair’s career highlight came in April 2021 when she defeated Sasha Banks in a main-event match at WrestleMania 37 to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. In April 2022, The EST also defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to capture the RAW Women’s Championship.

WWE SmackDown star is in Bianca Belair’s sights

Along with her wins over Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair also defeated Bayley three times in 2021. That leaves Charlotte Flair as the only Four Horsewoman she is yet to beat via pinfall.

Having already conquered three members of the elite group, the 33-year-old hopes to add Flair to her list one day.

“That’s why one of my main goals is to eventually pin all four Horsewomen,” Belair stated. “I’ve gotten three out of the four. Charlotte is the last one that I’m eventually gonna have to go after. I’m just taking it as it comes. I’ve arrived, I’ve arrived, and I’m not gonna apologize for that.”

Moving forward, Belair is set to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell on Sunday. In the interview, she also unveiled her new hairstyle ahead of the premium live event.

